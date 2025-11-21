South Africa announce white-ball squads for India tour

Anrich Nortje (right) celebrates with Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram after taking a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27, 2022. - AFP

South Africa have named their ODI and T20I squads for next month’s white-ball tour of India, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje marking his return to international cricket for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Nortje, who had been sidelined with a recurring stress fracture, recently made his comeback for the Dolphins in the ongoing T20 Challenge.

He has featured in five matches and is currently ninth on the tournament’s wicket-taking chart. His selection indicates that the selectors are considering him for the 2025 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

However, Nortje has been included only in the T20I squad and misses out on the ODI line-up.

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma returns to lead the ODI side after sitting out the Pakistan series due to injury. Tristan Stubbs has been left out of the 50-over squad, while Rubin Hermann, who made his debut against Pakistan, retains his place.

In the T20I squad, Quinton de Kock’s return has left no place for Ryan Rickelton, who now faces uncertainty over his prospects for next year’s T20 World Cup.

De Kock, who struck an unbeaten 123 in the second ODI against Pakistan, has had modest returns in T20Is since his comeback — with scores of 1, 23, 7 and 0 — but boasts an impressive T20I record in India, averaging 50.88 with a strike rate of 142.23.

Reeza Hendricks also returns to the T20I side, ruling out a spot for hard-hitting youngster Lhuan-de Pretorius.

Donovan Ferreira, who captained South Africa in the T20I series against Pakistan, has been retained, while Dewald Brevis is back after a low-grade muscle strain forced him out midway through the Pakistan tour.

Veteran middle-order batter David Miller also makes a comeback to the T20I squad, having last represented South Africa at the Champions Trophy in March.

It is pertinent to mention that the ODI series will be played on 30 November, 3 December and 6 December in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam, respectively.

The T20Is will take place on 9 December (Cuttack), 11 December (New Chandigarh) and 14 December (Dharamsala).

South Africa’s ODI Squad vs India:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa’s T20I Squad vs India:

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tristan Stubbs.