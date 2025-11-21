Max Verstappen eyes change to his career race number next year

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas on November 19, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen eyes a change to his career race number from 33 to 3 next year, assuming winning the championship is now impossible and he cannot continue with the No. 1.

Since 2014, drivers have been allowed to choose the number they want to wear during their racing career, and Verstappen opted for 33 when he began his career in 2015.

The No. 1 has always been reserved for the defending champion in F1, and Verstappen has been wearing that since 2022 after winning his first of four titles in 2021.

If Red Bull's Max Verstappen fails to win the championship, he would return to No. 33 in the normal course of events; however, the F1 Commission recently agreed to a new rule, according to which drivers will be allowed to change their career number if they want to.

The rule has not been approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council yet, but if the council approves it for next year, Verstappen intends to switch to 3, a number last used by his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who retired from F1 last year.

"I will look at it over the winter, but my favourite number is 3," Verstappen was quoted as saying by Autosport. "We just need to see whether that is actually possible."

Verstappen added that he thought about other numbers as well, but settled on No. 3 after discussion with his father, Jos.

"I actually wanted No. 69, but my dad said 'that's not a good idea,'" Verstappen added. "But that number always looks the same, no matter how you look at the car!

"No. 69 would be very good for the photos and marketing, and for the caps as well. It doesn't matter how you wear them, it always stays No. 69. In that respect it would be a good marketing tool.

"I also like No. 27, but Nico already has that. I think #2 and #7 look really nice together in terms of shape. So No. 3 is my favourite number, but there are several numbers I find cool."