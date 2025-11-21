Guardiola hails Haaland, says he deserves World Cup debut with Norway

An undated picture of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Erling Haaland. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Erling Haaland as a world-class player on Friday, adding that he deserves his debut at the World Cup with Norway.

The striker helped Norway qualify for soccer's showpiece for the first time since 1998.

In a 4-1 victory over Italy last week, Haaland scored twice to help Norway qualify for the 2026 World Cup, bringing his total to 16 goals, twice as many as the next highest scorer.

Haaland has broken record after record since joining Manchester City in 2022, and the Norwegian is showing no signs of slowing down as he netted 19 goals in 15 appearances for Manchester City this season.

Guardiola described ahead of a Premier League trip to Newcastle United, praising Haaland for his record-breaking season and celebrating his impact on both the Premier League and Norway, a team that has not been to the World Cup in years.

"He's been incredible this season, breaking a lot of individual, personal, Premier League, and Norway records," Guardiola said.

"I'm happy for his national team. Many of the squad members for Norway were not even born the last time they were in the World Cup."

The Spanish coach added that the striker is a top-tier talent, highlighting his ideal age and maturity, which make him fully deserving of a World Cup spot.

"His status as a football player, a world-class player, means he deserves to experience the World Cup. He's the perfect age, mature, and I'm so happy for him," Guardiola added.