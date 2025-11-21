Palmer's Chelsea return delayed due to home accident

An undated picture of Chelsea's Cole Palmer. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer’s return is delayed due to a fractured toe caused by an accident at home; as a result, he will miss this month's key matches against visiting Barcelona and Arsenal, manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday.

Palmer was out of action due to a groin injury and was close to a comeback when the accident happened.

Since joining the club in 2023, Palmer has scored 38 Premier League goals for Chelsea, and was an important part of this year's Club World Cup-winning campaign with three goals in six matches.

Cole Palmer suffered a groin injury in August; however, he returned to action the following month, scoring a goal in back-to-back matches against Brentford and Bayern Munich.

But during a match against Manchester United, he was forced off injured, and has now injured his small toe on his left foot on a door during the night.

Maresca revealed that he will not be available against Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal and explained his new injury.

"He's probably not available for tomorrow (at Burnley) for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe. It's nothing important, but he won't be back in the next week," the chelsea boss told reporters.

"I wake up many times in the night to go to the toilet, I hit my head and leg and everything. It can happen.

"He was very close. He was back with us almost with the groin, which is very good news, but he has this small problem …”

Asked how long Palmer would be sidelined, Maresca said: "We don't know. It (the toe) is fractured. The only thing we know, he's not available for this week and next week."