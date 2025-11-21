Arnold stresses positive mindset ahead of Iraq's World Cup playoffs

Iraq coach Graham Arnold reacts against United Arab Emirates in AFC Qualifiers on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

Iraq's coach, Graham Arnold, emphasised on Friday the importance of maintaining a positive mindset as they head into the World Cup playoffs.

Following their recent draw, the Lions of Mesopotamia will face either Bolivia or Suriname in a crucial battle for a spot in next year's tournament.

After defeating the United Arab Emirates 3-2 on aggregate in the fifth round of Asia's preliminary round for the expanded 48-team World Cup, Iraq advanced to the intercontinental playoffs with a 2-1 victory in Basra on Tuesday.

The dates and venues of the matches have not yet been revealed.

Bolivia, which placed seventh in South American qualifying, will play Suriname, and the winners will play Arnold's team in Mexico.

Arnold, who came by replacing Jesus Casas as head coach in June, emphasised the importance of staying positive and well-prepared for Iraq's World Cup playoff, especially since the match will be held in Mexico, a venue the team has never played at before.

"We have to stay positive and make sure we get prepared for this game," said Arnold.

"It's in Mexico, somewhere we haven't played before so the off-field preparation will be crucial."

It is pertinent to mention that in 1986, Iraq participated in the World Cup for the first time in Mexico.

Having led his home country of Australia to the 2022 finals with victories over the UAE and Peru, Arnold is no stranger to leading teams through stressful playoffs.