Pro Hockey League: Pakistan team set to depart for Argentina after Spain tour cancellation

Pakistan team pictured after defeating Bangladesh in the final game of the qualifier series at Maulana Bhashani Stadium in Dhaka on November 16, 2025. – File

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team will no longer travel to Spain for preparatory matches ahead of the Pro Hockey League, sources confirmed on Friday.

Due to time constraints and logistical challenges, a tour of Spain has become unfeasible.

Instead, the team will proceed directly to Argentina to participate in the Pro Hockey League fixtures.

The names of players for the upcoming training camp are expected to be announced within the next few days, according to sources.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for Argentina in the first week of December.

In the initial phase of the Pro Hockey League, Pakistan will face Argentina and the Netherlands.

The schedule is as follows: against the Netherlands on 10 December, Argentina on 12 December, the Netherlands again on 13 December, and a second clash with Argentina on 15 December.

Tahir Zaman will serve as head coach for Pakistan’s Pro Hockey League campaign.

Recently, the Green Shirts showcased a dominant performance against Bangladesh, defeating them 10-3 in the final match of the three-game qualifier series at Maulana Bhashani Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan had already secured a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 after commanding victories in the first two matches, sweeping the hosts across all three encounters.

The upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers will be held in Belgium from 28 February to 8 March 2026.