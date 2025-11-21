Ricky Ponting reacts to Rishabh Pant’s appointment as India captain for second Test

The collage of photos shows former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (left) and Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant. - AFP

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has backed Rishabh Pant to handle the pressures of leading India in the deciding Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

Ponting, who has worked closely with Pant in the Indian Premier League (IPL), believes the wicketkeeper-batter’s experience will be key in his new role.

“It's never easy to come in and fill in for someone as a stopgap captain, especially when you've just lost a Test match a few days before,” Ponting said.

“Rishabh is a reasonably experienced Test match player now though as well. I think being a wicket keeper probably helps to see the way that the game is evolving and what's happening in the game.

“He has done at IPL level now for the last few years, obviously done it in Delhi (Capitals) before that. I think he'll handle it fine.”

Pant and Ponting shared a captain-coach relationship at Delhi Capitals before moving on to different franchises. While Pant has significant leadership experience in white-ball cricket, this will be his first time captaining India’s Test side.

“It will be interesting to see how he plays as captain if he changes his style of play as captain, as a batter anyway,” Ponting observed.

“I think he'll handle the occasion fine. I think the one thing that's probably not spoken about enough with these so-called younger Indian players now is that when they take the step up to playing for India in a Test match or even leading their team, because they get that great experience from the IPL.

“The IPL is probably almost as big as a Test match for a lot of these guys because of the crowds and the scrutiny that comes in an IPL game.

“I think the modern players are a bit more ready for that and a bit for those leadership roles and the enormity of the situation than they might have been 15 years ago. So I think Rishabh will handle it fine.”

India will be led by Pant after suffering a 30-run defeat in the opening Test at Eden Gardens. Shubman Gill, ruled out due to a neck injury, retired hurt in the first innings in Kolkata and did not bat in the second innings.

Currently leading the series 1-0, South Africa can secure second place in the World Test Championship points table with a 2-0 series win, while India can move to third with a win in the final Test.

With an unsettled XI affected by injuries and inexperience, Pant faces a crucial task in leveling the series—a result vital to India’s ICC World Test Championship 2027 campaign.

The second Test will begin on 22 November at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.