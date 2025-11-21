Bowlers shine as 19 wickets fall in Australia-England Ashes opener

The collage of photos shows Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (left) and England all-rounder. - AFP

PERTH: The first Ashes Test at Perth Stadium witnessed a thrilling display of fast-bowling dominance on Friday, as 19 wickets fell on the opening day.

Both teams struggled to gain momentum, with bowlers firmly in control throughout.

England, batting first, were no match for Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. The visitors was bundled out for just 172 in 32.5 overs.

Starc wreaked havoc from the start, dismissing Zak Crawley for a duck in the very first over and finishing with remarkable figures of 7/58 from 12.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Harry Brook top-scored for the visitors with 52 off 61 balls, including five boundaries and one six, while Ollie Pope contributed a solid 46 from 58 deliveries, featuring four fours.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith added a quickfire 33 off 22 balls, hitting six boundaries to provide some resistance.

Australia’s reply saw them restricted to 123/9 by stumps, trailing by 49 runs.

England skipper Ben Stokes led a fiery comeback, dismantling the Aussie batting lineup. Stokes claimed 5/23 in six overs, taking key wickets including Travis Head (21), Cameron Green (24), Alex Carey (26), Mitchell Starc (12) and Scott Boland (duck).

Jofra Archer also made a crucial impact, picking up two early wickets to put England back in the contest.

He dismissed Jake Weatherald for a duck in the second delivery of the opening over and Marnus Labuschagne for 9 off 41 balls.

With the ball dominating play, both sides will be looking to stabilise their batting line-ups as the battle continues on day two.