Mariners to honor Randy Johnson with pregame ceremony

SEATTLE: The Seattle Mariners announced on Thursday that they will retire Randy Johnson during a pregame ceremony on May 2, 2026, at T-Mobile Park.

This celebration will honor the legendary pitcher’s significant contributions to the franchise.

Following the announcement, Johnson expressed his gratitude.

“I’m very happy that my contributions over the 10 years I was with the Mariners are finally being recognized. It’s been a long time coming,” Johnson said.

Along with Johnson’s No. 51, the Mariners have also retired the numbers of Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24), Edgar Martinez (No. 11), and Ichiro Suzuki earlier this summer. Additionally, all MLB teams have retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

Johnson, now 62, posted a 130-74 record with a 3.42 ERA over ten seasons with the Mariners. He joined the team in 1989 via trade from the Montreal Expos.

His breakout season came in 1993 when he went 19-8 with a 3.24 ERA, marking the first of his six seasons with over 300 strikeouts.

Throughout his tenure with Seattle, Johnson compiled a 130-74 record, with 2 saves, a 3.42 ERA (allowing 698 earned runs in 1,838.1 innings pitched), and 51 complete games. The left-handed pitcher struck out 2,162 batters in 274 games (266 starts), ranking among the franchise’s all-time leaders in strikeouts (second), wins, starts, and innings pitched (third).

Johnson was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. His illustrious 22-year Major League career included playing for six teams. He was with the Mariners from 1989 to 1998 and also played for the Montreal Expos (1988-89).

In addition to these achievements, Johnson won five Cy Young Awards (1995, 1999-2002), including the first Cy Young Award to a Mariners pitcher when he finished 18-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 1995. He is always remembered as a significant figure in MLB history.