Paul Pogba set for long-awaited return after 26-month absence

Juventus' Paul Pogba reacts against Sevilla in Europa League on May 11, 2023. — Reuters

Paul Pogba, central midfielder, is set to make his long-awaited return to football this Saturday when Monaco faces Rennes in Ligue 1, after being sidelined for over two years.

Due to injuries, a doping suspension, and an extortion case in which he was the victim, the 2018 World Cup winner has only participated in 12 games over the past three seasons.

After a game against Juventus in August 2023, Pogba tested positive for drugs, leading to an initial four-year ban that was later reduced to eighteen months.

His time at the club ended in November 2023, as Juventus terminated his contract early, closing the chapter on a difficult second spell in Turin.

Pogba's career now has a lifeline, thanks to Ligue 1 club Monaco, which took a chance on him when he became available after his suspension ended in March.

Pogba stated that representing France is every player's dream, but for now, his focus is on getting back to top form with Monaco. He emphasised that earning a spot on the national team requires strong performances at the club level.

"It's the wish of every French football player to represent the France national team, but there are stages," Pogba said.

"Today I'm at stage one: coming back and performing well. There are spots to be won, and you have to earn them."

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Monaco in the summer, but he was initially kept out of action while he underwent a tailored fitness regimen to return to top form for elite competition.

It is pertinent to mention that Mathias, Pogba's brother, was given a three-year prison sentence (with two years suspended) in 2024 for his role in an extortion scheme to demand €13 million (roughly $15.3 million) from Paul in 2022.