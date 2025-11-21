PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announces major prizes for PSL franchises

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has announced a substantial prize pool for the franchises participating in the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2026.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Naqvi expressed his delight at the move, stating that franchises would be rewarded for their contribution to the growth of the PSL.





Under the announcement, the winning franchise will receive $500,000, the runner-up franchise will be awarded $300,000, while the franchise recognised for its efforts in cricket development will take home $200,000, said Naqvi.

“Let's take Pakistan cricket to new heights,” he added.

In a related development, the PCB has confirmed that the auction for two new HBL PSL franchises will be held on 6 January 2026, marking a major milestone in the league’s expansion plans.

The addition of two new teams represents a significant step in the PSL’s growth, providing increased opportunities for commercial partnerships, sporting excellence and fan engagement, while further strengthening the league’s presence across Pakistan.

Shortlisted cities under consideration for franchise allocation include Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

Only technically qualified bidders will be invited to participate in the auction, and successful bidders will have the right to select their preferred city and team name from the shortlisted locations.