Shoaib Akhtar picks Naseem Shah as ideal bowling partner from current team

Bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar has picked Naseem Shah as his ideal bowling partner from the current national team, commending the youngster's "bowling attitude and passion"

"Among the present lot, I feel like Naseem can replicate my bowling attitude and passion. Naseem and I would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude," he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In return, Naseem expressed his gratitude towards Rawalpindi Express for honouring him.

"Delighted to get Akhtar’s recognition following acknowledgment by Wasim Akram. I want to thank Shoaib for nominating me as his bowling partner. These bowlers were my idols and getting recognised by them is nothing short of a big honour for me," Naseem said on Twitter.

"I agree that attitude and aggression are the keys to success for a fast bowler, I hope that I would live up to his expectations of me."

Furthermore, when asked to choose an ideal bowling partner from among former cricketers, Akhtar selected Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If I pick a former fast bowler, I feel I would have been very fortunate if I would have bowled with Imran Khan with both of us at the peak of our bowling careers. If we would have bowled together we would have had the same mindset of attacking the stumps relentlessly," said Akhtar.





