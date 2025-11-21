Carlos Alcaraz cheers on Spain’s Davis Cup team with 'VAMOOOOOOOS!!!' from home

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during their match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof on November 19, 2024. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz supported Spain's Davis Cup team from home on Thursday, watching their quarterfinal tie while cheering them on via social media.



His post was accompanied by a spirited caption: “VAMOOOOOOOS!!!,” which translates to “Let’s go” or “Come on!”

Instagram/carlitosalcarazz

In the Davis Cup quarterfinals, Spain faced Czechia. During the match, Jakub Mensik, the 20-year-old Czech, started strongly by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 6-4 in the opening singles match.

Mensik’s dominant serving, featuring 20 aces, proved effective against the Spanish veteran and gave the Czechs an early advantage.

However, Spain responded emphatically when Jaume Munar delivered a flawless performance against Jiri Lehecka, winning 6-3, 6-4, thus leveling the tie.

This marked Munar’s first Davis Cup singles victory and was an important breakthrough when his country needed him most.

Alcaraz’s absence from the tournament was due to a hamstring injury sustained during the ATP Finals on November 17 in Turin.

During his match against Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1 felt discomfort in his upper right leg at 5-4 in the first set and called for a medical timeout. Despite receiving treatment and taping, he lost the match 6-7(4), 5-7.

Medical evaluations in Bologna revealed muscle swelling in his hamstring, and doctors advised against further competition to prevent worsening the injury.

Nevertheless, his absence could not stop Spain from advancing, as the deciding doubles rubber became the ultimate test.

From Spain’s side, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez faced Mensik and Tomas Machac, securing a 7-6, 7-6 victory, saving set points in both sets. Their win helped the team come back and reach the semi-finals.

Following Alcaraz’s injury, Spain’s Davis Cup team now includes Munar, Carreño Busta, Pedro Martinez, and Granollers, under the captaincy of David Ferrer.

With these key players, Spain will face either Argentina or Germany in the semifinals on Saturday as they pursue their first Davis Cup title since 2019.