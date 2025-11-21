South Africa suffer major blow ahead of second India Test

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (left) and pacer Kagiso Rabada walk off the field at the end of the 5th and final day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 11, 2024. - AFP

South Africa have suffered a significant setback ahead of the second Test against India in Guwahati, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada ruled out due to a rib bone stress injury.

Rabada, who missed the opening Test in Kolkata, has not recovered sufficiently to take part in the game starting Saturday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) provided an update on Kagiso Rabada's fitness ahead of the second Test against India, confirming that the fast bowler will be sidelined due to injury.

"The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour," the board said in a statement.

"He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test," the statement added.

The injury will also rule Rabada out of the upcoming white-ball series in India that follows the Tests.

Rabada has not bowled since sustaining the injury during a training session last Tuesday in Kolkata and did not participate in training on Wednesday in Guwahati.

South Africa’s bowling attack in the first Test was led by Simon Harmer, who claimed an eight-wicket match haul, alongside Keshav Maharaj as the second spinner.

Marco Jansen led the fast-bowling department, supported by Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch.

Mulder bowled only five overs in Kolkata, while Bosch managed just one wicket — dismissing Rishabh Pant in the first innings — but contributed a handy 25 runs from No. 9 in South Africa's second innings.

Lungi Ngidi remains the other frontline fast bowler available for the team.