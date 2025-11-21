Gattuso warns of tough challenge against resilient Northern Ireland in March playoff

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts against Norway in UEFA Qualifiers on November 16, 2025. — Reuters

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso described Northern Ireland as a physically strong team that never gives up on Thursday, stressing the importance of overcoming mistakes as they prepare for a tough battle in March.

The two sides will meet in their World Cup playoff semi-final, with both teams vying for a spot in next year’s tournament.

The Italians are hoping to make their first World Cup appearance since 2014, after missing the previous two competitions due to playoff losses in Qatar and Russia.

If the four-time world champions defeat Northern Ireland, they could face Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina in the potential final for a spot in North America.

Gattuso emphasised Northern Ireland's resilience and physicality, expressing confidence in Italy's ability to navigate the upcoming World Cup playoff despite the challenges.

"Northern Ireland is a physical team, they never give up," Gattuso said.

"We have to play it. I've been saying this for three months. We knew we had to go through the playoffs... We look ahead with confidence."

Gattuso added that they need to address their weaknesses, the importance of eliminating mistakes, and focus on improving the team's overall competitiveness.

"Right now, we must work on our fragility because we've proved that when we do things right, we are competitive," Gattuso, 47, said.

"Of course, you can't afford to make mistakes as we did the other night, but this is my priority, to improve this aspect."

Canada, Mexico, and the United States will host the World Cup from June 11 to July 19.