PCB announces auction date for two new PSL teams

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the auction for the two new HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises will be held on 6 January 2026, marking a major milestone in the league’s expansion plans.

The introduction of two additional teams represents a significant step in the PSL’s growth, offering increased commercial, sporting and fan engagement opportunities while further strengthening the league’s footprint across Pakistan.

The pool of shortlisted cities under consideration for franchise allocation includes Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

Only technically qualified bidders will be invited to participate in the auction, and the successful bidders will have the right to select their preferred city/team name from the shortlisted locations.

The HBL PSL—now regarded as one of the world’s leading T20 leagues—continues to grow in stature, commercial value and global following.

The PCB and PSL Management expressed confidence that the addition of new stakeholders will further elevate the league’s overall impact on Pakistan cricket.

The announcement comes shortly after the PCB dismissed media reports claiming that the names of the two new franchises had already been finalised.

The board reiterated that team names will only be determined after the auction, and strictly in accordance with the process outlined in the official Bid Documents.

Earlier speculation suggested that Faisalabad and Gilgit were the frontrunners; however, insiders confirmed that these are merely two out of six shortlisted cities.

The expansion will see the PSL grow to eight franchises from its 11th edition.

The PCB also noted the strong global interest in acquiring franchise rights, following the public advertisement issued on 15 November 2025, inviting bids from around the world.

Technical proposals must be submitted by 15 December 2025 at 11:00 AM.