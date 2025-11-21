Earthquake halts play during Bangladesh–Ireland Test in Dhaka

Players and umpires gather at the centre after tremors shake the stadium during day three of the Bangladesh–Ireland second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on November 21, 2025. - BCB

DHAKA: Play was halted for nearly three minutes on the third morning of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake sent strong tremors across parts of Bangladesh and India.

Panic broke out in the stands as spectators felt the jolts, prompting players and umpires to gather near the centre of the pitch. Both dressing rooms were evacuated at approximately 10.38am local time (10.08am IST).

The small crowd inside the stadium rushed towards open areas, with some exiting the venue entirely while others moved closer to the ground for safety.

The media centre — a five-storey structure located at the northern end of the stadium — was also swiftly evacuated as journalists and staff sought safe spaces outside.

While early information varied, Bangladeshi media reported the quake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Madhabdi, a municipality around 40 kilometres east of Dhaka.

Initial reports from the capital suggested minor damage to at least two buildings, though no casualties have been confirmed.

Tremors were also felt across the border in India. Reports from Kolkata confirmed light shaking, while similar effects were noted in Guwahati — the venue for the upcoming second Test between India and South Africa — and other parts of northeastern India.

Following the brief interruption, play resumed in Dhaka. Ireland lost two further wickets in the session and went to lunch on day three at 211 for 7, in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 476.