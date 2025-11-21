UEFA: Chelsea ends losing streak against Barcelona

Chelsea's Ellie Carpenter in action with FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas in UEFA Women's Champions League on November 20, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea ended their losing streak against rivals Barcelona with a 1-1 draw in the Women's Champions League here at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Ellie Carpenter's brilliant shot from the edge of the box gave Chelsea an early lead in the 16th minute, but Barcelona levelled the score shortly before a stoppage due to technical difficulties.

Chelsea substitute Catarina Macario headed in with her first touch, only to have the goal ruled out for offside in the 83rd minute, while Carpenter later dragged a gilt-edged chance wide.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance and praised their disciplined game plan and mindset.

She further highlighted that the players worked really hard, noting that the team can compete against top teams like Barcelona.

“I’m really pleased with the performance,” said Bompastor.

“The way the players applied the game plan and their mindset going into the game was excellent. I think everyone worked hard, and when we play at this level, we can put in performances like the one tonight. Even when facing strong opponents, we can have a good game. So that’s really positive.”

After four games, Chelsea is now sixth in the group stage and outside the top four, which would guarantee them a spot in the quarterfinals.

The memory of last season's tough 4-1 losses in both semi-final legs was still lingering for Chelsea, prompting manager Bompastor to make changes after Sunday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Liverpool. However, Lauren James remained on the bench once again, alongside captain Millie Bright.