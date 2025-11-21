Aldama ties career high as Grizzlies cruise to win over Kings

Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. and forward Santi Aldama (right) try to keep San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan from a rebound in the first half at Frost Bank Center. — Reuters

MEMPHIS: Santi Aldama tied his career high with 29 points, and Jock Landale added 21 as the Memphis Grizzlies dominated with a 137-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings in a National Basketball Association (NBA) clash here at FedExForum on Thursday.

Aldama showcased his skills and played a crucial part in the victory, contributing 29 points, five rebounds, and three assists in just 28 minutes of play. His all-around performance was a key factor in the Grizzlies' dominant win, as they outscored the Kings in every quarter.

Several players contributed to the Grizzlies' well-rounded offensive attack, including Cedric Coward, who recorded a double-double with 19 points and four rebounds, and Jock Landale, who added 21 points and six assists. Zach Edey also had a solid outing with 16 points and four rebounds, while Jaylen Wells chipped in 13 points and one rebound.

Memphis’ defense was equally impressive, limiting Sacramento to just 96 points. The Kings struggled to find any rhythm, as the Grizzlies consistently pressured their shooters and disrupted their offense.

GG Jackson II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper provided support with six and 11 points, respectively, while John Konchar, Jahmai Mashack, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cam Spencer all contributed to the strong team effort.

The Grizzlies will next face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on November 23rd.

The Sacramento Kings continued their longest losing streak since 2020-2021. They now have their worst start in team history, standing at 3-13.