Fabio Wardley says he wants to earn right to be called world champion

Fabio Wardley has said that he wants to earn the right to be called world heavyweight champion.

Wardley became the full-fledged WBO champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.

The Briton defeated Joseph Parker on October 25 and claimed the WBO interim heavyweight title, becoming the mandatory challenger against Usyk.

However, Wardley is not satisfied and said that he has a point to prove to his fans.

"It's always nicer to do it properly, do it in the ring, have the belt handed to you, shake hands with your opponent after and say 'look, good fight, thank you' and everything else," Wardley told BBC Sport.

The 30-year-old has become the 11th British boxer to hold a heavyweight world title, but feels fans don’t like it when the belts are relinquished.

"They don't like it when the belts, in their eyes, just get handed about if people relinquish them," Wardley said.

"So there's a level of earning it I will still have to do - but it's an annoying one as well, because if Usyk would have relinquished [the title] three or four weeks ago it would have been on the line for the Joseph Parker fight."

Following the victory against Parker, Wardley challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk.

Wardley’s promoter, Frank Warren, said that the talks with Usyk’s team had already begun after Parker’s match. It was anticipated that the match would take place in the first half of 2026 between the boxers, but the Ukrainian decided not to fight.

With the belt vacated, Usyk lost the status of undisputed world heavyweight champion. However, he remains the reigning champion of the WBA, WBC, and IBF.