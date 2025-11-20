Della Maddalena’s coach opens up on speculation he fought Makhachev with injury

Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) fights Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, has opened up on the speculation that his fighter has fought Islam Makhachev with an injury at UFC 322.

There are talks all around Australia about Della Maddalena’s quick end to his welterweight title reign, and speculation was also heard about the former champion’s injury.

Della Maddalena was dominated by Islam during a unanimous decision victory, becoming a two-division champion, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Maddalena lost his belt just six months after reaching it at the expense of Belal Muhammad.

The Australian fighter has yet to publicly talk about his defeat in New York City and was also not interviewed by Joe Rogan inside the Octagon.

Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, however, has spoken out on the defeat of his fighter against Makhachev at UFC 322.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, the former champion’s trainer, while responding to speculation surrounding a potential injury, said that he would not confirm that Della Maddalena was injured; he did not deny it, either.

“When you commit to having a fight, it doesn’t matter what is wrong with you, if anything was,” Vickers said.

“I am not going to confirm or deny anything. When we decided to step in the cage, we believed Jack could win that fight. That is all I’m gonna say.

“There are no excuses here. We didn’t do enough on the day to get the job done. I sit here and make no excuses. Jack was ready, and I was confident Jack was going to win.”