Experienced pacer returns as West Indies name squad for New Zealand Tests

West Indies' Kemar Roach (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates on the first day of their second Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 25, 2025. — PCB

ST JOHN’S: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match away Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to run from December 1 to 21.

The squad marked the return of experienced speedster Kemar Roach, who was recalled due to the unavailability of regular pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, as both continue to rehabilitate from respective injuries sustained earlier this year.

Roach, who has represented West Indies in 85 Tests since making his debut in 2009, made his last appearance for the side earlier this year when they toured Pakistan for a two-match series.

The 37-year-old's inclusion will bolster West Indies' inexperienced pace attack, which also features Ojay Shields, who received his maiden call-up.

"With Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph both rehabilitating from injuries sustained earlier this year, and therefore forced to miss this series, veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach has been recalled, bolstering an inexperienced fast-bowling unit featuring maiden call-up, Ojay Shields," the CWI said in a statement.

"Shields and Roach were among several players to have recently completed a rigorous two-week high-performance camp in Antigua, in preparation for the highly anticipated series where playing surfaces are expected to be conducive to pace-bowling."

Among other changes, Kavem Hodge replaced his fellow all-rounder Khary Pierre on the back of his recent success against pace as West Indies anticipate pitches in New Zealand conducive to pace-bowling.

"Kavem Hodge makes his return to the regional squad on the back of his previous success against pace, while Khary Pierre has been excluded with spin-bowling not expected to have a major impact over the three-match series."

The three-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will get underway on December 1 in Christchurch. The remaining two fixtures will be played in Wellington and Mount Maunganui, respectively.

West Indies squad for Test series against New Zealand:



Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields