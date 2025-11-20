Ian Wright defends Jude Bellingham, saying some people are not 'ready for black superstar'

England's Jude Bellingham reacts during a World Cup qualifier against Albania at Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on November 16, 2025. — Reuters

Former England striker Ian Wright has come out in support of Jude Bellingham, saying that some people are not "ready for a Black superstar."

People have criticised Bellingham after his reaction to being substituted during England's World Cup qualifying win against Albania on Sunday.

However, Wright has come out in his support and defended him, saying they are not ready for a ‘black superstar’.

"They cannot get to this guy. He is an achiever, he's a winner, he goes out and does it," Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast.

"They are trying to build something because England have qualified so easily. They need to have something else to pile on on top of the narrative.

"I don't think they're ready for a black superstar who can move like Jude [Bellingham] is moving. They can't touch him.”

He added that some people are "frightened" of Bellingham's success because of his capabilities and the inspiration he can give.

"He goes out there, he performs, he does what he does. It's too uppity for these people,” Ian Wright added.

"They all love N'Golo Kante. He's a humble Black man, gets on with what he's doing. But if you get a [Paul] Pogba or a Bellingham, and you get that kind of energy, that does not sit well with people. Someone like Jude frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give.

"Because if you are outspoken, Black, and playing to that level and not caring, that frightens certain people. It's a tiring exercise to speak about."

Bellingham was recalled by Thomas Tuchel for the matches against Serbia and Albania after missing out of October's squad.