Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings clear about rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) poses for a photo with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning the final in Rome, Italy, on May 18, 2025. - Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has made his feelings clear about the rivalry with Jannik Sinner, saying he understands what the Italian is trying to do, and his focus is to improve things, which will come to play an important role in their future encounters.

Sinner and Alcaraz are the undisputed new kings of men´s tennis, claiming the past eight majors between them.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in this year’s French Open final, while the Italian dethroned the Spaniard to claim his first Wimbledon title.

And then the Spaniard hit back, avenging Wimbledon defeat, ending the reign of Sinner at the US Open with a dominant victory.

The six-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz has been defeated by several players in recent times, but he holds a better record against Sinner.

Jannik Sinner admitted after the US Open loss that he needs improvement in his game to challenge the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has claimed that he understands what Sinner is trying to do, and in his recent interview with Marca, the Spaniard has made his feelings clear on their rivalry.

"He's lost two or three matches in the last two years, and the vast majority of them have been against me. Jannik has to see and think about what he needs to improve to beat the player he hasn't been able to beat more often,” Alcaraz said.

“It's logical and normal. I have lost to more players, but my focus is on trying to improve and do things so that the next time we face each other I'll be a much better player."

Recently, Sinner and Alcaraz were against each other in the 2025 ATP Finals, where the Italian was good enough to retain the crown.