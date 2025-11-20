Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka in T20I tri-series match

Zimbabwe players celebrate taking a wicket during their T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 20, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: A collective batting effort, followed by Brad Evans's economical bowling figures, led Zimbabwe to a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second match of the Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase 163, Sri Lanka's batting unit could yield 95 runs before being bowled out in 20 overs, succumbing to a massive defeat in their campaign-opener.

Captain Dasun Shanaka waged a lone battle for the former champions with a gritty 34 off 25 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours. Besides him, only returning Bhanuka Rajapaksa (11) could amass double figures.

Evans was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets for just nine runs in his four overs, followed by Richard Ngarava with two, while Tinotenda Maposa, Graeme Cremer, Ryan Burl and Raza chipped in with one apiece.

Put into bat first, the Chevrons accumulated 162/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Wanindu Hasaranga's economical bowling spell that jolted their middle order.

Zimbabwe got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost their opener, Tadiwanashe Marumani (10), on the first delivery of the fourth over with just 26 runs on the board.

The African side then suffered another setback in the batting powerplay as experienced Brendan Taylor (11) was cleaned up by Eshan Malinga on the third delivery of the sixth over, resulting in them slipping to 40/2.

Following the early stutter, skipper Raza joined Bennett in the middle, and the duo anchored Zimbabwe's innings by putting together a 61-run partnership for the third wicket.

Hasaranga eventually broke the crucial partnership in the 13th over by getting rid of the opening batter, who remained the top-scorer with an anchoring 49 off 42 deliveries, featuring five fours and a six.

Raza was then involved in a brief 23-run partnership with Ryan Burl, who could score an 11-ball 18 before falling victim to Hasaranga in the 16th over, which also saw Tony Munyonga getting dismissed for a golden duck.

The back-to-back dismissals had reduced Zimbabwe to 124/5 in 15.5 overs, but Raza continued his counterattack and kept them in a decent position by the end of 17 overs.

The all-rounder's grit eventually culminated on the first delivery of the 18th over when he fell victim to Dushamantha Chameera, courtesy of a splendid catch by his Sri Lanka counterpart, Dasun Shanaka.

Sikandar Raza remained a notable run-getter for Zimbabwe, scoring a 32-ball 47, comprising three fours and two sixes.

Tashinga Musekiwa then added valuable runs at the backend, scoring a seven-ball 11 before falling victim to Malinga in the penultimate over.

Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, taking three wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, followed by Malinga with two, while Maheesh Theekshana and Chameera made one scalp apiece.