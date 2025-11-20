Anthony Joshua lauds Jake Paul ahead of their upcoming fight

This collage of photos shows British boxer Anthony Joshua (left) and Jake Paul. — Reuters

The two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has praised Jake Paul's decision to choose the Briton as an opponent.

The fight between Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is set for December 19 in Miami.

Their matchup was arranged after Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

As they prepare to compete, many in the boxing world believe Paul is risking a lot by stepping into the ring.

However, Joshua has not criticised Paul’s efforts to break into boxing.

In an interview, Joshua praised his opponent, saying he is good for the sport because he’s trying despite having no amateur background.

“[He’s] great for boxing. He’s trying, zero amateur experience, throwing himself in the deep end,” he said.

The 36-year-old heavyweight added that Paul will likely learn a lot from the experience, as putting himself under pressure will help him grow and wished him good luck.

“He’ll probably learn a lot more than a lot of fighters, throwing himself in the deep end, putting himself under pressure. Good luck to him,” Joshua added.

On the other hand, Paul has been training with former UFC champion Sean O’Malley, who has been a key part of his recent preparations.

Known for teasing rivals online, Paul remains confident he can knock Joshua out next month.

Despite the criticism, the bout is officially sanctioned as an eight-round fight with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.