Pakistan-India clash set as schedule for U19 Asia Cup 2025 unveiled

Pakistan's Naveed Ahmed Khan (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 30, 2024. — PCB

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025, featuring the blockbuster clash between fierce rivals Pakistan and India on December 144.

According to the ACC, the tournament, slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 12 to 21, will feature a total of eight teams, divided into two groups of four.

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India are slotted in Group A and will be joined by Qualifiers 1 and 3. Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, with Qualifier 2 set to join.

On the opening day of the tournament, India and Pakistan will take on Qualifier 1 and 3 at the ICC Academy and The Seven's, respectively.

Each team will play a total of three matches with their groupmates, with the top two from each contingent to qualify for the semi-finals, slated to be held on December 19.

The grand finale of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on December 21.

Bangladesh will enter the tournament as the defending champions. They successfully defended the title in the previous by securing a 19-run victory in the final over India, who hold the record of winning the most titles (seven).

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 schedule

December 12 – India vs Qualifier 1 at the ICC Academy

December 12 – Pakistan vs Qualifier 3 at The Seven's



December 13 – Afghanistan vs Bangladesh at the ICC Academy

December 13 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 at The Seven's



December 14 – India vs Pakistan at the ICC Academy

December 14 – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 3 at The Seven's

December 15 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at the ICC Academy

December 15 – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 at The Seven's



December 16 – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 at the ICC Academy

December 16 – India vs Qualifier 3 at The Seven's



December 17 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at the ICC Academy

December 17 – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 at The Seven's

Semi-Final 1

December 19 – A1 vs B2 at the ICC Academy

Semi-Final 2

December 19 – B1 vs A2 at The Seven's

Final

December 21 – Final at the ICC Academy