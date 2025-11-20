Lewis Hamilton defends himself after criticism from Ferrari chairman John Elkann

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) after finishing third in the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended himself after he was criticised by Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc were advised to "focus on driving and talk less" by Elkann following a double retirement at last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The results of the race left Ferrari fourth in the constructors' championship, with Mercedes 36 points ahead of them and four adrift of Red Bull with three grands prix and a sprint remaining.

In a news conference ahead of Sunday's Las Vegas GP, Hamilton was asked about Elkann's comments, to which he replied that he is committed to his job as a driver and defended himself.

"Not really. I wake up thinking about it, and I go to sleep thinking about it, and I think about it when I'm sleeping," Hamilton said.

"If anything, I have to focus on being able to unplug more. It's been a really heavy year. It's been the busiest year that I think I've had. I've been at the factory more than I think I was at any other factory before."

Hamilton added that he did not take Elkann's comments personally and that Ferrari's chairman's remarks were intended towards the betterment of the team.

"I know where John's intentions are," he said.

"We speak sometimes several times a week, so we have spoken several times since last week. It's all about bringing the team together and we are all really together. We are all deep in it.

"The passion just runs so deep. But I love that and I can never fault someone for having passion like that."

Lewis Hamilton has had a disastrous season so far, with 21 races without a podium, which is the longest streak for any Ferrari driver.