American Cy Young Award winner Randy Jones dies at 75

An undated photo of American Cy Young Award-winning pitcher and San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones. — X/@baseballhall

The American Cy Young Award-winning pitcher and San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones has died at the age of 75, the team announced on Wednesday.

Jones passed away on Tuesday; however, the cause of death and the location have not been disclosed yet.

After Jones' passing, the Padres released a heartfelt statement mourning his passing.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones. Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise, the Cy Young Award winner, Padres Hall of Famer, and tremendous community ambassador. He was a giant in our lives and will be greatly missed," the statement read.

Jones retired from the organisation in 1997, and he was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 1999.

However, throughout his career, Jones pitched eight seasons for San Diego and two for the New York Mets, finishing with a record of 100-123 and a 3.42 ERA and holds several Padres franchise records, including 253 starts, 71 complete games, 18 shutouts, and 1,766 innings pitched.

He finished second in Cy Young voting behind Tom Seaver in 1975, going 20-12 with an NL-leading 2.24 ERA for a Padres team that won just 71 games.

The left-handed pitcher also earned the save in the 1975 All-Star Game and secured the victory for the National League in 1976.

His career statistics reflect a bygone era of baseball, with 285 games, 1,933 innings pitched over his 10-year career, and 735 strikeouts, including just 93 during his Cy Young-winning season.

Following his passing, the club extended its sympathies to his wife, Marie, and the entire Jones family during this difficult time.

