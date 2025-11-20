Sri Lanka win toss, elect to field first against Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series

Sri Lanka dominate head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in T20Is with seven victories

November 20, 2025
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) flips the coin as Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (centre) makes the call at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 20, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I tri-series match here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava and Graeme Cremer.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face nine times in T20Is, with the 2014 champions dominating the head-to-head record with seven victories, compared to the Chevrons' two.

They last featured in a bilateral T20I series in September this year, which saw Sri Lanka clinch a 2-1 triumph away against the African nation.

Matches: 9
Sri Lanka: 7
Zimbabwe: 2

Form Guide

The two sides enter the field with not all but equally dismal momentums as Sri Lanka suffered defeats in their previous three fixtures, while Zimbabwe are on a four-match losing streak, which include a narrow five-wicket defeat at the hands of host Pakistan in the T20I tri-series opener at the same venue on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, W (most recent first)
Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, W

