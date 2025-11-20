Sri Lanka win toss, elect to field first against Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) flips the coin as Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (centre) makes the call at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 20, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I tri-series match here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava and Graeme Cremer.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face nine times in T20Is, with the 2014 champions dominating the head-to-head record with seven victories, compared to the Chevrons' two.

They last featured in a bilateral T20I series in September this year, which saw Sri Lanka clinch a 2-1 triumph away against the African nation.

Matches: 9

Sri Lanka: 7

Zimbabwe: 2

Form Guide

The two sides enter the field with not all but equally dismal momentums as Sri Lanka suffered defeats in their previous three fixtures, while Zimbabwe are on a four-match losing streak, which include a narrow five-wicket defeat at the hands of host Pakistan in the T20I tri-series opener at the same venue on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, W