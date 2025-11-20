Two-division champion offers Jake Paul sparring for Anthony Joshua's fight

Jake Paul is introduced before his bout against Tyron Woodley at Amalie Arena in Tampa on December 18, 2021. — Reuters

Jake Paul has been offered sparring by two-division champion Lawrence Okolie ahead of the Anthony Joshua fight.

Joshua is set to face Paul in a sanctioned eight-round professional bout in Miami on December 19.

As the fight is coming near day by day, and the two stars are preparing for a bout, the consensus among the boxing world is that Paul is putting himself into the fire.

Even the YouTuber-turned boxer’s mother is worried for her son, saying she is terrified for her son to fight a former two-time world champion.

Despite the concerns, Paul believes he has a chance against Joshua.

Okolie, however, believes that Paul is wrong, and he needs someone to prepare him for the bout.

"It's crazy. I want to go help Jake Paul, give him a chance. I want to go out there to Puerto Rico,” Okolie explained.

"What I don't want to happen for him anyway is he gets absolutely destroyed in a round or whatever if AJ turns it on. I want him to have a little feeling of what it's like to be in there with a world class heavyweight beforehand.

"I know I have a fight coming up, I think on the same day, but I'll go out for a couple of weeks.”

He added that he wants to know what it is on behalf of which Paul thinks he can beat Joshua.

"I want to know what it is that's allowed Jake Paul to say to himself: 'I'm going to get in there with a 250lbs muscle man from England, this big, towering guy, Olympic gold [medallist], former heavyweight world champion, two-time, in front of millions of fans,'” he added.

"I need to know. Maybe he's got a secret that I don't know."

Originally, Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout on November 14; however, the fight was cancelled after domestic violence allegations were filed against ‘Tank’, and the 'Problem Child' was forced to look for an alternative opponent.