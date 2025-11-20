Stephen Curry out with injury in Warriors' loss to Heat

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after a timeout during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Nov 18, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sat out of Wednesday night's 110-96 loss to the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) clash due to an ankle injury here at Kaseya Center.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors are also dealing with injury setbacks involving other players, including Jimmy Butler (back injury) and Draymond Green (illness).

Along with Golden State's All-Star trio, Coach Steve Kerr's rotation will also be missing Al Horford (rest) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee).

Curry, 37, tweaked his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Although he finished the game, there was uncertainty about his availability for Wednesday's contest.

This game marked the final match of a six-game, nine-day road trip for the Warriors, who entered with a 3-2 record on the trip.

Coach Steve Kerr has emphasised multiple times that such a long trip is challenging enough, and this one was made even more difficult due to a jam-packed schedule that left little time for practice.

Before his injury, Curry had achieved remarkable success, including four NBA championships, two NBA MVP awards, and one NBA Finals MVP.

He is also the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made, holds the record for most three-pointers in a single season, and has been selected to 11 All-Star games.

Internationally, he has won gold medals at the 2024 Olympics and the FIBA World Cup.

However, the continuous injury setbacks mark the end of a grueling stretch for the Warriors, who have played a league-high 17 games in the first 29 days of the season across 12 cities.