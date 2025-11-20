Security and traffic plans finalised for 35th National Games ceremonies

Officials review security and traffic plans ahead of the 35th National Games 2025 opening and closing ceremonies at National Stadium in Karachi on November 20, 2025. - File

KARACHI: A high-level meeting was held at the National Stadium to review security and traffic arrangements for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 35th National Games 2025.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary of Sports, Munawar Ali Mahesar.

The session was attended by Additional Secretary Asad Ishaque, DC East Abrar Jaffar, GM National Stadium Arshad Khan, DSO Ismail Shah, Assistant Commissioners Imran Solangi and Javeria Ashraf, members of the Sindh Olympic Association including Asghar Baloch, Khalid Rehmani and Gohar Raza, as well as representatives from the police, Rangers and SSU.

The meeting included a detailed briefing on the overall security plan for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Security agencies presented specifics regarding parking, walk-through gates, sniffer teams, fan screening, and the traffic management plan.

According to a spokesperson from the Sports Department, over 11,000 athletes and officials are expected to attend the opening ceremony. Renowned national singers Hadiqa Kiani and Ali Azmat will also perform during the event.

Secretary Munawar Ali stated that entry to the opening ceremony on 6 December will be strictly by pass, and no individual will be allowed into the stadium without one.

He added that separate enclosures will be arranged for women and families, and special committees will be established to oversee both the opening and closing ceremonies.