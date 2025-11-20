Murphy stuns O'Sullivan to reach Riyadh quarter-finals

An undated picture of Shaun Murphy. — WST

RIYADH: Shaun Murphy had a stunning performance to deliver a rare 4-0 whitewash over Ronnie O'Sullivan, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Murphy had lost all six of his encounters against O'Sullivan since 2017, but this time he dominated the match in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Murphy won the first frame thanks to a break of 53. In the second frame, he overcame a safety exchange on the final red, thumping it from distance into a baulk corner and clearing for 2-0.

A run of 93 from world number nine Murphy made it 3-0, and in the fourth, he built a 35-1 lead before running out of position.

Murphy's run of 23 sealed the victory, and O'Sullivan had a chance to get a foothold but made just 7 before missing a clear yellow.

Reflecting on his triumph, Murphy expressed happiness after defeating the former world number one, saying that the win over a legend is special.

"I'm delighted, any win over Ronnie has to be celebrated," Murphy said.

He also acknowledged the crowd and enjoyed playing in front of them.

"I have been playing well all season and it has been fantastic to carry my form through. It was wonderful to come out and play in front of a great audience. Ronnie has been packing out arenas since he was 17, he draws a crowd everywhere.

Murphy will look forward to a clash with World Champion Zhao Xintong on Thursday.