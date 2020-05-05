Shadab Khan picks Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal as dream bowling pair

Photo: ESPNcricinfo

Leg spinner Shadab Khan has chosen Doosra founder Saqlain Mushtaq and former cricketer Saeed Ajmal as his dream bowling pairs.

Shadab, in a video with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has lauded the duo for their playing style.

"Saqlain was the founder of Doosra while Ajmal continued with Saqlain's bowling style," he said.

"Ajmal was called a magician so it would be a great pairing for me."

Furthermore, the 21-year-old named bowler Yasir Shah as his dream choice to pair with current stars.

"Yasir is my choice among current players. He is best known for his fastest 200 wickets in Test cricket."

