PCB refutes rumours on final names of two new PSL teams

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed media reports claiming that the names of the two new HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have been finalised.

The PCB clarified that, according to the established process, successful bidders will have the right to choose a team name from any of the cities listed in the official Bid Documents.

Recent media speculation suggested Faisalabad and Gilgit as the likely choices for the two new teams, which will expand the PSL to eight franchises from its 11th edition.

Insider sources, however, confirmed that Faisalabad and Gilgit are only two of six shortlisted cities, alongside Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi, being considered for the new franchises.

The PCB welcomed the growing global interest in acquiring franchise rights for the two new teams.

The public advertisement for tendering Team Franchise Rights was issued on 15 November 2025, inviting bids from interested parties worldwide. The deadline for submission of technical proposals is 15 December 2025 at 11:00 AM.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi shared an invitation banner on X (formerly Twitter) outlining guidelines for potential bidders. The banner confirmed the technical proposal deadline and detailed the bidding process.

"Pakistan Cricket Board invites bids from interested parties who wish to acquire the Team Franchise Rights for two new teams of the PSL," the invitation letter read.

"Bid documents containing all relevant details may be obtained from the undersigned. The deadline for submission of technical proposals is 15th December 2025 at 11:00 AM. Proposals shall be opened at 11:30 AM on the same day. Only technically qualified bidders will be allowed to participate further in the process."

In his social media post, the PCB chairman highlighted the league's growth, stating: "The Pakistan Super League is about to get bigger and better! Process for the sale of two new teams has been launched. Time for two new dreams [PSL] to come true."

The development follows the PCB’s recent completion of the independent valuation process for PSL franchises and other commercial assets.

Renewal offer letters detailing revised franchise fees for the upcoming 10-year cycle have been issued to all compliant franchises, with responses required by the specified deadline.

To ensure transparency and clarity, the PCB arranged joint and individual meetings between franchise officials and the independent valuer, EY MENA.

These sessions allow franchises to review the valuation methodology and directly raise any queries with the evaluators.