Braves re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to one-year contract

An undated picture of Atlanta Braves veteran closer Raisel Iglesias. — Reuters

ATLANTA: The Braves have taken an important step in their offseason plans by re-signing veteran closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year contract worth $16 million, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Iglesias had previously signed a four-year, $58 million deal, which paid him $16 million annually over the past three seasons.

Iglesias began his Major League Baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds, who signed him in June 2014 as an international free agent.

In 2023, he recorded 29 saves in 34 opportunities, finishing strong after an uneven start. He posted a 4.42 ERA in 39 games during the first half but was dominant in the second half. After July 28, he recorded a 1.76 ERA and successfully converted his last 18 save opportunities, marking the longest streak without a blown save to close the season in the majors. He finished the year with a 3.21 ERA.

Following a slightly down season for the Braves, in which his ERA rose to 3.21 after posting a 1.95 ERA in 2022, Iglesias hit free agency and closed the season on a high note.

Along with Iglesias, the Braves also acquired Mauricio Dubon from the Houston Astros in exchange for infielder Nick Allen.

Dubon played in 133 games last season, hitting .241 and earning his second Gold Glove Award, which recognises his versatility as an infielder.

He previously received the award in 2022. Dubon earned $5 million this year, is eligible for salary arbitration, and can become a free agent after the 2026 World Series.

Despite a remarkable career, Iglesias ranks third among relievers in WAR (11.8), behind Edwin Diaz and Josh Hader. He is second in saves (247), behind Kenley Jansen.

With this agreement, Iglesias is poised to be a key player on the Braves’ roster in the coming years.