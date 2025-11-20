Asia Cup Rising Stars: India, Pakistan final likely as semifinal teams confirmed

Pakistan Shaheens batter Maaz Sadaqat celebrates after reaching fifty during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars match against India A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 16, 2025. – ACC

DOHA: The stage is set for an exciting showdown in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars as the semifinals line-up has been confirmed, with the knockout round scheduled for Friday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

An India–Pakistan clash looks increasingly likely in the final.

Both semifinal matches will take place on the same day. In the first match, India A will face Bangladesh A, followed by a clash between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A.

Of these four teams, Pakistan, led by Irfan Khan Niazi, remains the only unbeaten side in the tournament. The Shaheens topped Group B with wins over India, Oman, and the UAE. India also qualified for the knockout stage after winning two out of three games. In Group A, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh won two out of three matches, but the Bengal Tigers edged ahead due to a superior net run rate.

The final is set to take place at the same venue this Sunday.

Pakistan began their campaign on November 1 against Oman. Batting first, the Shaheens posted 220-4 in 20 overs, thanks to an outstanding innings by Maaz Sadaqat, who scored 96 off 54 balls, hitting five fours and nine sixes. In response, Oman were restricted to 180-9, with Ubaid Shah taking three wickets, while Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood claimed two wickets each, handing Pakistan a 40-run victory.

In their next match against India, Pakistan bowled out their rivals for 136 runs. Shahid Aziz took three wickets, and Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat claimed two apiece. Pakistan chased down the total in 13.2 overs, losing just two wickets, with Maaz once again shining with an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, including seven fours and four sixes.

In their final group-stage encounter against the UAE, Pakistan bundled out their opponents for just 59 runs in 18 overs, with Sufiyan Muqeem taking three wickets and Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal picking up two wickets each. Pakistan chased the target in 5.2 overs, losing only one wicket, with Maaz contributing a crucial 37 off 15 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes.

Pakistan’s dominant performance throughout the tournament has positioned them as strong contenders for the final, with fans eagerly anticipating a potential India–Pakistan clash for the Rising Stars trophy.