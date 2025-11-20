Shubman Gill ruled out of second South Africa Test, stand-in captain named

Indian captain Shubman Gill leaves the ground with an injury on day 2 of the India vs South Africa test match at Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata, India, on November 15, 2025. - AFP

Guwahati: Shubman Gill will miss India’s second Test against South Africa, starting Friday in Guwahati, after failing to recover from the neck injury he sustained during the first Test in Kolkata last week.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been named stand-in captain for the match.

Medical advice indicates a high risk of Gill experiencing a recurrence of neck spasms if he plays so soon, and he has been recommended additional rest.

This setback could also affect his inclusion in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against South Africa beginning November 30, with the squad expected to be announced on November 23.

With Gill sidelined, India must select a replacement from Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, or Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Gill was admitted to hospital after the second day of the Kolkata Test, having retired hurt after facing just three balls in India’s first innings.

On the morning of the third day, the BCCI confirmed he would take no further part in the match. India went on to lose by 30 runs, being bowled out for 93 while chasing 124 on a pitch with uneven bounce.

This is not the first time Gill has struggled with neck issues; he previously missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 due to a neck spasm.

India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, said in a press conference that the team would not risk playing Shubman Gill if there was any chance of his neck spasm recurring.

“He is definitely recovering well,” Kotak said. “The final decision on whether he plays will be taken tomorrow evening. The physios and doctors will have to assess whether, even if he is fully recovered, there is any risk of the spasm returning during the game.

“If we have a guarantee that it is very unlikely he will face this issue again, he will play. But if there is any doubt, he will likely rest for another match, as playing him under risk would not be beneficial for the team.”

One challenge for India in deciding Gill’s replacement is the abundance of left-handed batters in the squad.

In Kolkata, India fielded six left-handers in their XI—five in the top eight—and the two specialist batters likely to replace Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Prithvi Shaw’s teammate Prabhsimran Padikkal, also bat left-handed.

This left-hander-heavy line-up had previously played into the hands of offspinner Simon Harmer, who was named Player of the Match in Kolkata.

Kotak, however, suggested the focus on the offspinner-versus-left-hander dynamic had been overstated. He pointed out that South Africa had also fielded left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj at Eden Gardens, which should have benefited India.

“You tell me one thing: they had a left-arm spinner as well. What if we had seven right-handers? They had both a left-arm spinner and an offspinner. I believe batting well is what matters. An offspinner bowling to a left-hander does not guarantee a dismissal. In the first Test, they had two left-arm spinners and nine right-handers; did they all get out? Perhaps this is a bit overrated.”

Overrated or not, India will likely continue considering match-ups as they prepare for a Guwahati pitch expected to be more batter-friendly than Kolkata.

India’s mandatory practice session two days before the match offered some clues on potential replacements for Gill. The first four batters to take the nets were Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel.

The first three had formed India’s top order in Kolkata, while Jurel had batted at No. 4 in the second innings in Gill’s absence. Sai Sudharsan followed him into the nets.

Padikkal, meanwhile, did not bat early in the session but was seen bowling part-time offspin in the spinners’ net.

Seam-bowling allrounder Reddy, who had been released from the squad in Kolkata to play for India A in their limited-overs series against South Africa A, returned to training and bowled alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep in the fast bowlers’ net.

Axar Patel did not bowl initially and joined his teammates around 45 minutes into the session.

None of these observations definitively indicate India’s likely XI, as players have personal preferences for training routines and intensity leading into matches.

However, with a more balanced pitch than Kolkata’s, India may not feel the need for a fourth spinner or a second left-arm orthodox bowler.

If Sai Sudharsan replaces Gill, Reddy could come in for Axar, maintaining the same left- and right-hand batting balance India had in Kolkata.

With a decent covering of grass on the Guwahati pitch two days before the Test, Reddy could also provide a useful bowling option.