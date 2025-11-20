Chelsea to face Barcelona without Sam Kerr in Champions League clash

Chelsea's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their fourth goal on November 11, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea will face Barcelona in a Champions League clash on Wednesday without their Australian striker, Sam Kerr, as she continues her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Kerr scored twice in the Blues' 6-0 victory over St Polten last week. However, she was left out of the squad for Sunday's draw with Liverpool and will not feature against Barcelona.

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor confirmed that Kerr is progressing well in her recovery and is expected to join the national team next week. However, she is being managed carefully and will not play in the upcoming Champions League match or the following two games.

"Sam is fine, she will probably be going with the national team next week. But she’s not available for us again. It’s just a case of managing her comeback. She got 90 minutes [against St Polten] and it was part of the plan for her to rest a little bit after that and not be involved in the following two games."

Bompastor is hoping for a "clinical" performance, as Barcelona has won three straight matches in the competition.

"We are not happy when we don't win games. We are not happy when we don't perform the way we want to and we are making sure we focus our energy on that,” she added.

"Against Barcelona, we might not get as many opportunities as we have created in some of our previous matches. When you play them, you need to be clinical. That's always what happens when you play against good teams. We are expecting that."