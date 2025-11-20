PCB to restart commercial activities at Gaddafi Stadium

An undated picture of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the resumption of commercial activities at Gaddafi Stadium following upgrades carried out last year.

Prior to these renovations, the stadium’s surrounding areas housed restaurants, shops, and marriage halls, which had not been operational since the upgrades.

To facilitate the restoration and development of the commercial area, the PCB has invited consultancy proposals from eligible firms.

The board is seeking architectural and consultancy services for the modification and development of the commercial spaces around Gaddafi Stadium.

Eligible firms listed on the Active Taxpayer List with the Income Tax Department and registered with the Sales Tax Department can submit their Expression of Interest (EOI).

The EOI process will remain valid for three years, and the selection will be made based on the Least Cost Based Selection method.

Detailed EOI documents are available for registered bidders on the e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS) at www.eprocure.gov.pk.

Submissions must be made electronically through EPADS by 11:00 am on 12th December 2025. Manual bids will not be accepted. The electronic EOIs will be opened the same day at 11:30 am via EPADS.

In accordance with Rule 48 of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, a Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) has been constituted for this procurement.