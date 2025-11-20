Italy moves closer to historic third consecutive Davis Cup title after defeating Austria

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his match against Austria's Jurij Rodionov on November 19, 2025. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Italy has moved a step closer to becoming the first nation to win three consecutive Davis Cup titles after overpowering Austria in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Despite the absence of star players Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, the Italians secured straight-set victories.

During the match, Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli delivered impressive performances, each claiming singles wins to advance their team.

Even without their top two players, who are ranked among the world’s top 10, the Italian team demonstrated its strength in front of a passionate home crowd.

Former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, who played a key role in Italy’s Davis Cup victory last year, comfortably defeated Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in one hour and 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, Italy’s rising star Cobolli, ranked as Italy’s number one for the week, dominated Filip Misolic 6-1, 6-3 to secure Italy’s place in the semi-finals.

Along with Cobolli, Berrettini, who has now won all six of his Davis Cup matches for Italy in 2024, helped Italy defend its title.

While the match against Rodionov included some tense moments, such as a stoppage caused by a lighting fault inside the arena, when play resumed, the Australian initially gained momentum, breaking serve for the first time in the second set.

With this momentum, Rodionov, 26, served for the set at 5-3, but untidy errors allowed Berrettini to break back.

Berrettini then saved a break point with a strong serve and eventually sealed the set in a tiebreak, bringing up a match point with a reflex volley before finishing with a powerful serve.

The semi-final lineup will be completed on Thursday, with Spain facing the Czech Republic and Argentina taking on Germany. With this win, Italy will now face Belgium on November 21 at their home ground.