Ashes Series: Brett Lee wants THIS pacer to open bowling with Mitchell Starc

The collage of photos shows Australian pace legend (Brett Lee) and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. - AFP

PERTH: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has suggested that debutant Brendan Doggett should be given the new ball in Friday’s first Ashes Test against England, after stand-in captain Steven Smith declined to confirm who would open the bowling alongside Mitchell Starc.

Doggett, a fast-medium outswing bowler, has been a prolific wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield, primarily opening the bowling for South Australia.

Scott Boland, who also opens in Victoria’s Shield side, has built an impressive record as a change bowler in his first 14 Tests, taking 62 wickets at an average of 16.53.

When asked about the new-ball partnership with Starc at Perth Stadium, Smith, standing in for Pat Cummins, remained non-committal.

“We’ll see in the morning—or hopefully, maybe two mornings,” he said on Thursday.

Lee, who claimed 310 wickets for Australia between 1999 and 2008, believes opening the bowling could help calm Doggett’s debut nerves.

“Maybe that’s the best thing for his nerves,” Lee said at a Fox Cricket event. “If they lose the toss and have to bowl first, Steve might say, ‘Alright mate, you haven’t got time to get the nerves. Take the brand-new ball and shape a few away.’

“It’s not like he’s been picked out of the blue. He’s been around the squad for a long time, trained with the guys, knows them well, and has had a couple of excellent Sheffield Shield seasons. He’s earned this opportunity.

“But when you walk out there at 10:20am tomorrow, all that hard work transforms into action. Take that nervous energy and hopefully, he gets a bag of wickets.”

Lee also praised Boland’s versatility, adding: “Scott Boland can bowl anywhere. I reckon he’d get the ball to seam off the ice; he’s that good.”

Smith confirmed Doggett had impressed in training sessions at Perth Stadium, earning selection over Michael Neser.

“He gets the ball down at nice pace, stands the seam up,” Smith said. “Hopefully, whenever we bowl, he can hit the areas we know he can. If he does that, I’m sure he’ll create plenty of chances.”

Curator Isaac McDonald has promised a pitch offering pace and bounce for Perth’s first-ever Ashes Test. Lee believes fast bowlers will be rewarded for patience, suggesting they bowl a fuller length to take advantage of the extra carry.

“You’ve got to bowl a lot fuller, that five-metre length, here in Perth,” Lee said. “Teams that get excited when the ball flies through to the keeper usually get punished. Aim for the top of off stump, which means bowling a fraction fuller on a bouncy wicket.

“You can attack and still be patient. Adjust your length to hit the top of off stump, bringing in the slips. Expect plenty of catches in the slip region if there’s pace. My style here is to target behind the keeper, first or second slip, or gully.”

Australia XI for first Ashes Test:

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett.