Sindh Home Minister inaugurates Sindh Police Games 2025 in Karachi

The collage of photos shows the torch-lighting ceremony (left) and the opening-day game held at the Sindh Police Games at Garden Police Headquarters in Karachi on November 20, 2025. – Facebook/SindhPolice

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar formally inaugurated the Sindh Police Games 2025 during a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters Garden South.

The event opened with a vibrant fireworks display organised by Sindh Police.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Chairman Sindh Police Sports Board Syed Peer Muhammad Shah, along with several senior police officers, attended the ceremony in large numbers.

The opening ceremony featured impressive performances by police bands, while attendees warmly welcomed the well-organised and peaceful sporting event.

The Sindh Police Games have commenced in a secure and encouraging environment aimed at promoting sports and physical well-being.

Chairman of the Sindh Police Sports Board and DIG Traffic, Syed Peer Muhammad Shah, delivered a welcome address, informing guests that a total of 12 contingents are participating in 18 different sports competitions.

Thirteen sports venues have been allocated for the games, which include 1,547 athletes and more than 180 police officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Home Minister Zia Hassan Lanjar said that holding the Sindh Police Games reflects the physical and mental strength of the police force.

He said sports not only contribute to building a healthy society but also play an important role in promoting endurance, unity, and teamwork within the force.

Lanjar appreciated all officials involved in organising the event and expressed hope that the Sindh Police Games would continue to be held annually with further improvements each year.

He added that the government aims to revive sports activities across the province, as healthy engagements help cultivate positivity among the youth and strengthen social harmony.

He further noted that Karachi’s law and order situation has significantly improved, enabling major sports activities and matches to be held regularly — a testament to the city’s stability and peace.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that the Sindh Police Games will not only enhance fitness and sports culture within the force but will also expand further in the coming years.

Addressing the ceremony, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that organising such events reflects the discipline and healthy culture of the Sindh Police.

He noted that the Sindh Police Games are being held again after 14 years, with the previous edition taking place in 2011.

He also added that all achievements of the force are the result of their tireless efforts and dedication.