NBA: Vucevic's buzzer-beater lifts Chicago Bulls over Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz forward/center Kevin Love looks to pass around Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević (right) during the second half at Delta Center on Nov 16, 2025. — Reuters

PORTLAND: Nikola Vucevic drained a 3-pointer as time expired to cap a 27-point effort, propelling the Chicago Bulls to a 122-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a thrilling National Basketball Association (NBA) clash here at the Moda Center on Wednesday.

Vucevic, who scored 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, was instrumental in the victory. He also contributed two assists and six rebounds, demonstrating his all-around game awareness.

Trail Blazers put up a fierce fight throughout the game, but the veteran center's play kept the Bulls ahead.

Chicago was behind by one point going into the closing minutes, but Vucevic's clutch play and leadership gave the Bulls the advantage.

He not only scored efficiently, hitting 10 of his 19 shots from the field, but also anchored the defense when it mattered most. His ability to stretch the floor with mid-range shooting while also controlling the boards made him a constant threat.

Other key contributors for the Bulls included Coby White, who added 25 points, and Ayo Dosunmu, who chipped in 14.

Despite a solid offensive outing from Portland’s Jerami Grant, who finished with 33 points, it was Vucevic's dominant play that kept the Bulls ahead in the tight contest.

The win improves Chicago's record to 8-8, while the Trail Blazers fall to 6-9.

The Chicago Bulls are scheduled to play against the Miami Heat next on November 22nd, and the Portland Trail Blazers will next face the Golden State Warriors.