Shane Warne suggests to use weighted balls to minimise health risk

Australia’s spin legend Shane Warne has given the suggestion to use weighted balls so that pacers can generate swing without the health risk associated to it, according to a podcast with Sky Sports .

The traditional means to shine a ball using saliva and sweat will most likely be discontinued as a wax substitute is already in the works in order to safely resume play.

"Why can’t the ball be weighted on one side so it always swings? It would be like a taped tennis ball or like with the lawn bowls," he said.

"I’m not sure you’d want it to hoop around corners like Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis) but it could swing and give the seamer something on flat wickets when it’s hot and the pitch is at its flattest on day two, day three."

Warner also reasoned that a weighted ball would also prevent attempts of ball-tampering.

"You wouldn’t have to worry about anyone tampering with it with bottle tops, sandpaper, or whatever. It would be a good competition between bat and ball."

