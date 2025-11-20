Two debutants named in Australia’s XI for Ashes opener in Perth

Australia's Steve Smith with Usman Khawaja on day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Saturday June 14th, 2025. - AFP

PERTH: Australia have named two debutants—Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett—for the opening Test of the Ashes series at Perth Stadium, marking the first time since 2019 that the hosts will hand out two new caps in the same match.

Weatherald replaces Beau Webster in the XI, while Doggett comes in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, forming part of Australia’s four-man pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and all-rounder Cameron Green, whose successful return to bowling completed a key piece of the selection puzzle.

Green bowled 16 overs in the most recent Sheffield Shield match, reassuring selectors of his workload capacity.

The reshuffled batting order sees Green return to No. 6—where he began his Test career—after brief stints at No. 3 and No. 4 before last season’s back injury.

“With him bowling and taking that load, we feel that six is a good position for him right now,” captain Steven Smith said. “It doesn’t mean he won’t move up again in the future.”

Marnus Labuschagne, in prolific domestic form with five hundreds across formats for Queensland, returns to his preferred No. 3 spot.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is also recalled after being left out for the day-night Test in Jamaica where Australia opted for an all-pace attack.

Smith praised Labuschagne’s resurgence on the domestic circuit.

“When he’s batting at his best at No. 3, he makes us a very, very good cricket side,” he said. “We couldn’t really leave him out after the way he’s performed.”

Doggett’s inclusion carries historical significance: the 31-year-old becomes part of Australia’s first Test XI to feature two Indigenous players, joining teammate Scott Boland.

Doggett has been in strong form for South Australia, taking 13 wickets at 14.69 since returning from a hamstring injury.

Smith described the right-armer as someone who “gets the ball down at nice pace” and can exploit Perth’s fast, bouncy conditions.

Weatherald, meanwhile, becomes Usman Khawaja’s sixth opening partner since David Warner’s retirement in early 2024. The left-hander has never played international cricket in any format, giving England an unfamiliar challenge.

“We’ve got all the info on Weatherald,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “Hopefully he’s another Australian batter we can keep quiet.”

Smith, however, praised the debutant’s courage and intent in training.

“The nets have been fast and bouncy, and he’s taken it on,” he said. “He’s been selected for his performances over the last 18 months. I think he’ll complement Uzi really well.”

Webster, considered unlucky to miss out after four half-centuries in seven Tests, was dropped following a lean Shield run despite taking eight wickets last week. “A really tough one on him,” Smith admitted.

Josh Inglis and Michael Neser are the other players omitted from the 14-man squad.

Australia XI for first Ashes Test:

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett.