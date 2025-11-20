Mushfiqur Rahim joins Javed Miandad in elite club with century in 100th Test

The collage of photos shows Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim (left) and Pakistan legend Javed Miandad. - AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name into cricketing history on Thursday, becoming only the 11th player to score a century in his 100th Test match.

He achieved the milestone during the second Test of the home series against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Resuming on 99 overnight, Mushfiqur brought up his landmark hundred with a single in the second over of the morning session on day two.

The 38-year-old celebrated by taking off his helmet, raising his arms to the crowd, and sinking to the ground in an emotional gesture.

His century places him in an exclusive list of players who have reached triple figures in their 100th Test, joining icons such as Colin Cowdrey (104), Javed Miandad (145), Gordon Greenidge (149), Alec Stewart (105), Inzamam-ul-Haq (184), Ricky Ponting (120 & 143*), Graeme Smith (131), Hashim Amla (134), Joe Root (218) and David Warner (200).

This was Mushfiqur’s 13th Test century, moving him level with Mominul Haque for the most Test hundreds by a Bangladesh player.

He was eventually dismissed for 106 off 214 balls, edging a delivery from left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys to second slip, where Andy Balbirnie completed a sharp catch.

As Mushfiqur walked off, the Irish players offered warm applause, while the home crowd responded with a standing ovation for one of Bangladesh’s modern greats.

His innings played a crucial role in steadying Bangladesh after they slipped to 95-3 on the opening day.

For the unversed, Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by an innings and 47 runs.