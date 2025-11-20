FIFA announces Guadalajara and Monterrey as hosts for intercontinental playoffs

FIFA President Gianni Infantino takes the stage holding the Trionda, the official ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during the America Business Forum at Kaseya Center in Miami on November 5, 2025. — Reuters

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino announced on Wednesday that Guadalajara and Monterrey will host the inter-confederation playoff tournament in March 2026, where six teams from five confederations will compete for the final two spots in the inaugural 48-team World Cup.

The tournament, set for March 23–31, will determine the final two teams to earn a spot in the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Iraq (AFC), the Democratic Republic of Congo (CAF), Bolivia (CONMEBOL), New Caledonia (OFC), Jamaica and Suriname (CONCACAF) will play at the two stadiums that are also venues for the World Cup finals.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino mentioned in a statement that the Guadalajara and Monterrey stadiums are perfect for the playoff tournament and added that it will provide fans with a chance to witness historic matches ahead of the World Cup.

"These iconic stadiums are the perfect stages for what promises to be a thrilling event filled with passion, drama and excitement," Infantino said.

"This playoff tournament offers fans the chance to be part of history-making matches in world-class cities and venues ahead of the main event which will kick off less than three months later across Canada, Mexico and the United States."

Along with the European playoff draw, the playoff tournament draw will be held on Thursday at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.