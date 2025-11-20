Hakimi makes history as first defender in 52 years to win African Footballer of the Year

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring their second goal against Brest in Ligue 1 on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

RABAT: Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi achieved a landmark feat at the 2025 CAF Awards on Wednesday, emerging as the first defender in 52 years to win the African Footballer of the Year award, surpassing fellow finalists Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen in the voting.

Moroccan right-back Hakimi was rewarded for a trophy-laden 2025 with PSG, in which he claimed the Champions League, Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and UEFA Super Cup.

He becomes the first Moroccan to win the award since Mustapha Hadji, a midfielder, in 1998, and the first defender since Bwanga Tshimen, a centre back from Zaire, in 1973.

Hakimi’s statement shows his pride in winning the award while recognising the support of his family, teammates, and coach.

He also dedicated the trophy to aspiring men and women across Africa, suggesting that his achievement represents hope and inspiration for all who dream of becoming footballers.

"It's really an honour for me to be here today and I'm proud to win such a prestigious trophy," Hakimi said.

"This trophy, it's not just for me, it's for all the strong men and women that have dreams in Africa and those that dream of becoming footballers."

Morocco won numerous other honours, such as Goalkeeper of the Year for Yassine Bounou of Al-Hilal and Women's Footballer of the Year for Ghizlane Chebbak, a forward from Saudi Arabia.

Othmane Maamma, a 20-year-old Moroccan from Watford, won the award for best young men's player, while Doha El Madani, a fellow countrywoman, retained the title of best young women's player.